Jaden Bradley was a focal point of Roy Williams' 2022 recruiting class. The top-10 point guard out of Charlotte was a natural recruit due to talent and geographical proximity. However, life consists of changes, and Bradley and the North Carolina basketball program are not expect from that certainty.

The junior transferred to IMG Academy, and has spent roughly the last eight months in the Sunshine State. On the other hand, Roy Williams retired and Hubert Davis was promoted to UNC's new head coach.