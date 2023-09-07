The No. 87 player nationally at his position, Jackson is the No. 14 overall prospect in North Carolina. In addition to shooting an ISO video of Jackson, we also spoke with him after the game. Here is that conversation:

Jackson and the Warriors won, 44-22, as he turned in an impressive performance. Jackson committed to the Tar Heels in late June choosing Mack Brown’s program over the likes of NC State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Maryland, and Wake Forest, among others.

MATTHEWS, NC - North Carolina 3-star class of 2024 commit Keenan Jackson , a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Weddington High school in Matthews NC, was in action last Friday night and THI was on hand to capture his performance.

*In college football recruiting, players flipping their commitment is a common thing, so even after giving his verbal to the Heels, Jackson says the coaching staff still recruits him hard every day and it's only made his love for UNC grow.

JACKSON: “Things haven’t changed, I just have more love for Carolina. They have still been consistent in my recruitment even after I committed. It's the only place I can see myself. I love Chapel Hill, I love the coaching staff, I love the guys and the chemistry they got. Chapel Hill is my home.”

*Jackson even had comments to the fans that further solidified his love for Chapel Hill

JACKSON: “Go Heels. I love y’all, I can’t wait to be balling out in Kenan.”

*Player comparisons are popular amongst fans, so who on Carolina’s current roster reminds Jackson of himself?

JACKSON: “Yeah, I watch J.J. Jones a lot, I love watching him work. I was also watching Tez (Devontez Walker) a lot in the spring. He gave me some tips and some stuff to work on.”

*In Jackson's first two games of the season Jackson averaged over 100 receiving yards per game. In his most recent contest, he didn’t get the ball as often as usual, but Jackson found other ways to help his team win.

JACKSON: “I’ve taken blocking seriously my whole life. My pops is always preaching to me that he cares more about pancake blocks than touchdowns, that’s just how I was raised. The targets and touches don’t mean that much to me. It's about the team, the goal is a state championship and the numbers that come are the numbers that come. I had big yards the last two weeks. If we go undefeated and I don’t catch any more balls then I don’t care. “

*Jackson’s Warriors are among the most talented teams in North Carolina, and a few of his younger teammates have already received UNC offers and Jackson recruits his current teammates every day.

JACKSON: “TJ Davis, AJ Harris, Drew Harris, they all got UNC offers right now, we got a couple other young guys that are going to be really good. I’m in those boys' ears every single day. I got them wearing Chapel Hill wristbands. They don’t have any State wristbands or anything like that and they’ve offered too. But I want what’s best for them so whatever they feel like is home, but I'm obviously pushing for Carolina.``

*With Jackson’s future team scheduled to open its season the next night, he was excited to get to see them play and rightly predicted how the game would go.

JACKSON: “I’m going to the game tomorrow, so I’m excited to watch those guys work. I’m not going to make a score prediction, but we know what’s going to happen, North Carolina on top.”