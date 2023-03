One of the top defensive backs in North Carolina in the class of 2024 was in Chapel Hill this past weekend. Brody Barnhardt, a 6-foot, 190-pound safety out of Providence Day School in Charlotte was offered by the Tar Heels last August.

Barnhardt has been on campus several times over the past year, but in December he narrowed his college list to three and that didn't include the Tar Heels. The Charger standout had NC State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia as favorites.

North Carolina has continued to recruit Barnhardt and got him back on campus with several other prospects in the class of 2024 this past weekend.

THI caught up with Barnhardt to see how his visit went to Chapel Hill.