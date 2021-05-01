TarHeelIllustrated - Chicago Bears Select Dazz Newsome In 6th Round

University of North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome has been selected in the sixth round with the 221st overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Newsome becomes the 245th Tar Heel chosen in the NFL Draft and the 16th wide receiver. He is also the 46th Carolina football player selected in the sixth round. Newsome is the 10th Tar Heel chosen by the Chicago Bears as well.

“I'm pretty much speechless right now," said Newsome. "I'm thankful that the Chicago Bears decided to bring me into their organization and I'm going to do everything I can to show them they made the right choice. Being drafted has always been my dream, and now it's real. I have a chance to provide for my family, so you know you're going to get everything I've got. I want to thank everyone that helped me along the way, all of the coaches, the staff members, my teammates, just everyone at North Carolina that helped me get to where I am today. It's been a great ride, but now it's time to go to work and find a way to help the Bears."

“I’m really excited for Dazz and his family," said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. "Dazz gave our opponents fits every week. He's tough, hard to tackle, and just finds ways to get open. He is a true competitor, who loves football and is always ready to play. I think the Chicago Bears will see those same attributes during his time with the organization."

Newsome was nothing short of prolific in his four-year Tar Heel career. He ranks among the all-time greats at his position at Carolina with 188 receptions (third), 2,435 receiving yards (fifth) and 18 receiving touchdowns (seventh). Newsome was also dynamic in the return game, averaging 11.1 yards per punt return in his career, including a 75-yard touchdown in 2018.

Newsome's 1,018 receiving yards during his junior season of 2019 are the sixth most in program history. He was selected second team All-ACC after leading the team with 72 receptions and 84.8 receiving yards per game, and ranked second in receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Newsome's 13 deep catches and six deep touchdowns (20+ yards) by a slot receiver led the nation according to Pro Football Focus, while 50 of his receptions resulted in a first down.

Newsome earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors as a dual threat in 2020. He led the ACC in punt return average (9.9) and ranked 10th in the league with 54 receptions and ninth with six receiving touchdowns in starting all 12 games. Newsome had at least one reception in 41-straight games to close out his collegiate career.