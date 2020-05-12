News More News
Class Of 2020 Final Book: Clyde Pinder

THI looks at the credentials Clyde Pinder brings to UNC plus what he, Mack Brown and Deana King have to say.
Deana King
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.

THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.

Today: Clyde Pinder


Honors

All-American Bowl

FloridaHSFootball.com 2nd Team All-State – Jr.

All-County



Stats

*Career: He had 130 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 56.5 tackles for loss, 18 QB pressures, 5 forced fumbles in his prep career.

*Senior stats: Had 65 tackles, 12 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and 10 QB pressures.

*Junior stats: Had 24 tackles, 8 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 6 QB pressures, and 2 forced fumbles.

*Sophomore stats: Had 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, 2 QB pressures, and 2 forced fumbles.


Pinder Says

“Coach Brown has got big stuff going on over at UNC. He is a really great coach.”



Deana King Says

"Pinder was a huge get by the UNC staff. He is a big, strong defensive tackle that will be needed in making the Tar Heel defensive front elite again. He has a lot of potential to be the next great defensive linemen in UNC history.”


Clyde Pinder Highlights

