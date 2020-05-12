Class Of 2020 Final Book: Clyde Pinder
North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.
THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.
Today: Clyde Pinder
Honors
All-American Bowl
FloridaHSFootball.com 2nd Team All-State – Jr.
All-County
Stats
*Career: He had 130 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 56.5 tackles for loss, 18 QB pressures, 5 forced fumbles in his prep career.
*Senior stats: Had 65 tackles, 12 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and 10 QB pressures.
*Junior stats: Had 24 tackles, 8 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 6 QB pressures, and 2 forced fumbles.
*Sophomore stats: Had 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, 2 QB pressures, and 2 forced fumbles.
Pinder Says
“Coach Brown has got big stuff going on over at UNC. He is a really great coach.”
Deana King Says
"Pinder was a huge get by the UNC staff. He is a big, strong defensive tackle that will be needed in making the Tar Heel defensive front elite again. He has a lot of potential to be the next great defensive linemen in UNC history.”