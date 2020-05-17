Class Of 2020 Final Book: Malik McGowan
North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.
THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.
Today: Malik McGowan
Honors
2019 Shrine Bowl
NCPreps.com All-State
MaxPreps.com All-State
All-Observer – Jr.
Stats
*The only 4-year starter at powerhouse Charlotte Catholic in over 20 years.
*He was leading blocker on a team that averaged 248 yards and scored 40 rushing touchdowns as a senior.
McGowan Says
I tried to find the best program that fits me school-wise and on the field, and I feel like Carolina fits the program. I want to be part of that family.”
Mack Brown Says
"He played both ways, he is playing in the Shrine Bowl. All-state selection and helped Charlotte Catholic win three state championships as well… He will play guard for us. We feel like we've improved both lines of scrimmage."
Deana King Says
“Malik brings a winning attitude coming into UNC with 3-straight state championships. He has great size and agility for a big guy. He is an awesome blocker and can dominate the line of scrimmage.”