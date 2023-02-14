News More News
Class Of 2024 OT Masterson Enjoys Chapel Hill Visit

Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Class of 2024 offensive tackle Luke Masterson out of Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, TN, is a highly coveted prospect on North Carolina's recruiting board.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder was offered by the Tar Heels on January 19. That offer perked the interest of Masterson, so he visited Chapel Hill as well as Duke on January 29. He also has offers from Cincinatti, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Missouri, Princeton, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

THI caught up with Masterson to get his thoughts on North Carolina:

