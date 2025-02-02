Class of 2026 RB Crew Davis Commits to UNC

Crew Davis, a class of 2026 running back who attends Iona Prep in New Rochelle, NY, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Sunday on social media.

Davis, who was in Chapel Hill visiting this weekend, made the decision during his visit. Also a highly touted lacrosse player with numerous college offers, Davis could also play that sport at UNC.

“After an amazing weekend at the University of North Carolina, I am proud to announce that I am 100 percent committed,” he tweeted. “Thank you to my family and all my coaches who have helped me get to this point. GoHeels.”

At 6-foot-0 and 205 pounds, he has also been offered to play football at West Point.

As a junior this past season, Davis ran for 1,350 yards scoring 16 TDs and averaging 10.6 yards per carry. He caught 52 passes for 728 yards with 7 TDs. He averaged 159 total yards per game.

THI caught up with Davis on Sunday evening and will post the interview on Monday.