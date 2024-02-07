CHAPEL HILL -- When now-Clemson guard Joe Girard announced his decision to leave Syracuse and enter the transfer portal, it’s a fair assumption that he thought his days of playing zone, at least primarily, were over.

That turned out not to be the case on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill.

Girard was wearing a different orange, but playing defense just like the Orange, as the Tigers’ zone gave the Tar Heels issues throughout their fifth loss of the season.

It first made its appearance midway through the first half, when Paxson Wojcik connected on a three-point shot attempt to cut the Clemson lead to six with 10:10 remaining.

The Tigers possessed a 23-17 advantage and made the decision to change their defensive gameplan.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell altered their defense, switching to a 3-2 zone, as the Tigers were seeking just their second win in 62 tries in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina would have no answer, shooting two for their next 13 from the field, which contributed to their 36.9 shooting percentage on the night, their second-lowest of the season.

Guard Cormac Ryan finished 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-6 from beyond the arc, tied for his most attempts from three without a made basket this season. While RJ Davis tallied 22 points in 38 minutes, the zone impacted his performance, as he was 7-for-22 from the field and 2-for-10 from two-point range.

From Wojcik’s three-point basket to the two-minute mark of the opening half, Clemson would use an 18-8 run to balloon their lead to a game-high 16 points, North Carolina’s largest deficit since Dec. 5 against UConn.