TarHeelIllustrated.com

Tomari Fox, a class of 2019 defensive end from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, GA, was nearly stunned when he found out North Carolina defensive line coach Deke Adams was extending him a scholarship offer on Saturday evening following the Freak Show. “I was shook honestly when I got offered,” he told THI. “I’m glad I was able to change my body in a way that fit their standard and likings. They’ve seen me at 220, 230, 240 and now 250 pounds. So I think it’s pretty amazing.”

Fox (6-2, 235 pounds), a 3-star prospect, has close ties to the UNC football program. His brother is Tomon Fox, a redshirt sophomore defensive end who has started several games for the Tar Heels. Even though Fox has those connections to the program, he’s looking to build relationships with the coaches on his own and was impressed with what took place during his time on campus. “I think the competition there was great, the number 1 tackle in the nation was there and we battled all night,” he said. “There was a lot of energy and plenty of great minds to pick knowledge and skills from. “ So what stood out about Fox during his time at UNC?

Tomari Fox.