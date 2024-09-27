North Carolina broke the ice in the 2025 recruiting class Friday afternoon with a commitment from Derek Dixon.

The 6-foot-5 guard out of Washington, DC, is ranked the No. 44 high school senior by Rivals. He has spent his time with two very successful programs in the grassroots world.

Team Takeover put together a 21-2 record this past season in the 17U EYBL division, and made it all the way to the Peach Jam semifinals. Dixon was a key part. He averaged 13.6 points, 3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in five Peach Jam pool play games. He shot 39.3% overall, and 38.5% from three-point range. He went for 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 2 rebounds in three playoff games.

Gonzaga College High in Washington D.C. is an esteemed institution both academically and athletically. They went 28-6 last winter, and finished in second place in the Washington Catholic League which is one of the best leagues in all of high school basketball.

Steve Turner has been at the helm of the basketball program since 2004. He has won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Championship four times, and has taken away several local and national Coach of the Year awards. Turner has also served with the USA Basketball program for several years. He has been the assistant coach on a couple of gold medal winning teams in FIBA play, and he was the head coach for Team USA in the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Turner Friday evening just hours after his newest prodigy committed to North Carolina.

