Jarin Stevenson has been a prospect that Tar Heel fans have watched closely for well over a year, and for good reason.

Stevenson lives roughly ten miles from the Chapel Hill campus, and his mother, Nicole, played her college basketball for UNC. Throw in that the junior is a five-star prospect, and is ranked No. 20 in the 2024 class, and there are ample purposes for the interest.

His play for Seaforth this season has thrown gas on that fire. The Hawks are 10-5 in just the second year of the program. Much of that success has come on the back of Stevenson who who has been a nightly double-double, and has posted some monster numbers. He is averaging 21.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.1 blocked shots per game while shooting 63 percent overall, and 45 percent from three-point territory.

He has also taken a recent official visit to Georgetown, and will be on another to Missouri this month.

Put all of that together, and there was no better time to talk to Jarod Stevenson who is not only his coach at Seaforth, but his father as well:

