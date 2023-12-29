Drake Powell is living proof that Hubert Davis is doing well on the recruiting trail. The eighth-ranked player in the 2024 class is the highest ranked signee of the brief era of the current North Carolina head coach.

He is playing out that role well in his senior season. According to MaxPreps, Powell is averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2.3 steals through seven games. Currently he is shooting 90% from the foul line, 66% from two-point range, and 20% from the three-point area.

His Northwood squad was 6-1 heading into the John Wall Invitational, and just completed a successful trip to the Capitol City Classic in Oregon where they were the runner-ups. Northwood is the defending North Carolina 3A State Champions. The head coach throughout has been Matt Brown.

We gave him enough time down between the Oregon trip, Christmas, and the next part of the season that begins later in the week. Coach Brown sat down with Tar Heel Illustrated Wednesday night to discuss his star player, his improvement, and what North Carolina fans can expect around this time next season.

