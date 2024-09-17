Collins Talks Penalties, Hester, Goal Line, Cost, Shaw & More

************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center to discuss his unit’s performance from its win over NC Central, some specific players, and look ahead to this Saturday’s home game against James Madison.

Above is video of Collins’ presser and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:





*Carolina was flagged for 16 penalties against NCCU, most of which came when the Tar Heels were on defense.

“I think one of the biggest things is a credit to how well our defensive line is playing that teams are trying anything and everything to slow us down, and they got us a couple of times with the hard count early on, so we’ve got to get that addressed.

“Guys have got to understand the situation they placed themselves in because they’ve been having a couple of pretty good games up front. Just (them) trying to slow down the pass rush, so we’ve got to be very disciplined, very poised before the snap and understand what teams are going to try to do to us.

“And then anything that happens post-snap, the big emphasis yesterday in the unit meeting was, ‘We make a play, celebrate with your teammates.’ We had a great goal line stand and then we get the unsportsmanlike so we have to have another great goal line stand. And I think one is plenty, but we were forced to go ahead and have two.”





*Veteran defensive tackle Kevin Hester had an excellent game, including serving a massive role on those goal line stands. Collins raved about Hester’s performance.

“Steadily, the body of work that Kevin Hester puts out there every single day is impressive. Just his level of consistency, he is a physically dominant person in what we’re asking him to do, and he was making plays. He was being very disruptive building a wall up front; there was nowhere to run with the football, and then he was using all his finishing tools to get off and make plays.

“He’s a quiet leader but a very strong powerful leader, and he’s just a model of consistency. And I think, not to speak too far into the future for him, but I think he’s going to play a long time in this game because he’s a great skillset, he’s got the character, demeanor, the attitude, the effort. All those things.”





*Kaleb Cost said after the game Saturday night that he had been through some on-field adversity, specifically allowing explosive plays the week before against Charlotte. But Cost also said he learned from the mistakes. Collins enjoys seeing a player apply what’s learned on film, as Cost has.

“I think people forget, and there’s a twofold answer: This is Kaleb Cost’s fourth game playing college football. And he didn’t have a whole spring with us because he was doing a great job playing baseball with our championship team.

“The other piece is that position is one of the hardest positions to play in college football. It’s one of the hardest position to play in the NFL. You’re on an island, but it’s a lot of things that have to go there. A lot of our defense goes through that position, so he’s got a lot on his plate. Physically, mentally, all of those things combined, I just see him consistently getting better.

“And one of my favorite things about Saturday was he gave up an explosive, and he from then on just cut it loose and just started being out there just playing; playing with technique, fundamentals. Had a couple of really nice pass breakups, had a great interception, I think he ended up with eight tackles on the day, half sack, tackles for loss. So, every single day he gets better.”





*In addition, Collins spoke a lot about the goal line stands and the beef inside with hands on the ground in those situations; Travis Shaw in particular; the defense adjusting against NCCU after the Eagles had some early success; JMU and former Tar Heel running back George Pettaway, and more.











