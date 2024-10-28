Collins Talks Ritzie's Pick 6, Rucker's Impact, Scaling Back, and FSU

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference in advance of the Tar Heels’ game Saturday at Florida State.

The Tar Heels are coming off one of their best defensive performances of the season in which they allowed Virginia just 288 total yards, including 7 yards on 29 rushing attempts in a 41-14 victory in Charlottesville.

UNC racked up 10 sacks, its most in a game since 2000, and in three UVA trips into the end zone allowed two field goals and got a turnover.

Carolina and the Seminoles kick off at 3:30 PM at Doak Campbell Stadium and the game will air on the ACC Network.

*Collins had some fun discussing the 84-yard interception return by defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie. He said Ritzie’s speed on the play is something that will impressive NFL scouts, as long distance speed tells them a lot about a lineman.

Collins also noted from the play:

---Will Hardy’s early hit after the pick

---Amare Campbell’s block on a 310-pound UVA offensive lineman just past midfield

---How fast the coaches ran down the sideline during the return, including himself

---The overall athletic ability of Ritzie





*That the Heels only two great defensive games have been the only two in which Kaimon Rucker has been fully healthy is no coincidence. Collins was asked multiple times about Rucker’s effect on the rest of the unit:

---Yes, many eyes are on Rucker in pre-snap and it clearly impacts everyone on the field

---If Rucker is on one edge and Des Evans on the other, teams have a more difficult time blocking the pass rush than when Rucker wasn’t out there

---Having Rucker on the field means UNC has, what Collins calls, the “most elite pass rusher in college football” on the field, and someone who is already a pro.





*In addition, Collins spoke about scaling back the defensive by redoing the day one install during the open week; the unit watching high school highlights of themselves last Friday to see them playing freely and having fun; and about FSU’s offense.







