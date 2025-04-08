2026 In-State S Lyrik Pettis Talks UNC, Final Six, and More

Prior to his official visit, Pettis spoke with THI about his recruitment and what he hopes to learn through his official visits

In the next phase of his recruitment, Pettis has scheduled three official visits, as the Tar Heels will host the Shelby, NC native on April 11.

On March 31, 2026 safety Lyrik Pettis released his list of six finalists, a group that included UNC along with the other three ACC schools in the state of North Carolina.

THI: When it comes to your list of finalists, what made now the right time to cut down the number of schools in your recruitment?

PETTIS: "I feel like any school after this time period would just be too late and these are just the schools that I like the most."

THI: For you, what has it been like getting to know the new UNC staff?

PETTIS: "I've loved it, they have a great group of guys."

THI: What has been their message to you about why they want you at UNC and how you fit into their plans?

PETTIS: "They say I'm very versatile and that I’d fit into any of their 3 safety spots which includes the nickel position."

THI: And for you as a player, it that something you're comfortable with? How would you describe yourself as a player?

PETTIS: "Yes and I feel like I'm great in the run game but I can play the ball well in the air as well."

THI: You currently have an official visit scheduled to North Carolina next weekend and two others scheduled in June. What are you hoping to learn on those visits?

PETTIS: "Really just learning as much as I can and see which school is the best fit."

THI: Since you now have your official visits scheduled, do you have a timeline for your commitment?

PETTIS: "Yeah I will commit [on] July 1st."