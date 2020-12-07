TarHeelIllustrated - Coordinators Monday: More On WCU & Plenty About Miami

Below are the full press conferences as well as notes and some quotes from what both Longo and Bateman had to say.

UNC is coming off a 49-9 win over Western Carolina in Chapel Hill. The 20th-ranked Tar Heels sit at 7-3 overall while No. 9 Miami currently sits at 8-1.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina coordinators Phil Longo and Jay Bateman met with the media for their weekly press conferences Monday morning as the Tar Heels prepare to travel to Miami this Saturday for their regular season finale.

*In the game before UNC’s blowout victory over Western Carolina, the Tar Heels lost 31-17 to No. 2 ranked Notre Dame. It was a day to forget for Carolina as a team and even more so for the offense.

Against the Irish, UNC racked up just 298 yards of total offense, its lowest single-game total of the season. Despite being an easier opponent, the Heels did get back on track in last Saturday’s win over WCU, finishing with 540 yards of total offense in a game in which every single player on the roster saw action.

So, does Longo think his offense got its mojo back after the big win over the Catamounts?

“Last week was good in a lot of ways because we got back into a rhythm and then we got some backups that hadn't been playing as much on the field,” Longo said. “We got a lot of real offensive reps with those guys, got all four quarterbacks on the field, got all the RBs, got everybody. I think we got everybody on the offensive roster on the field and so it gave us an opportunity, one, to get into a rhythm, like you're asking and, two, to evaluate some of our future stars here for North Carolina.”





*When playing a lesser opponent like Western Carolina that you’re supposed to beat with ease, expectations are different for UNC players during the game and, as a result, are different when evaluating the game film.

How exactly are they different? Longo explains here:

“I think anytime that you play somebody that you may be more talented than, you really expect perfection,” Longo said. “You expect to be able to finish your blocks, you expect to be able to get open on your routes, you expect to be able to protect well, you expect to be able to finish things at the second level and create some explosive runs. You just expect a higher level of overall execution.

“You don't expect missed assignments and you don't expect to get beaten physically as often because maybe there's a larger disparity between the talent that you're playing and the talent that you have. And that was our expectation, we wanted to play a really, really clean first half in all facets of the game and we did.”





*UNC’s offense is preparing to face a Miami defense that ranks No. 3 in total defense in the ACC, allowing just 22.0 points per game so far this season.

A big positive for Longo is that his offense ranks No. 2 in the ACC in total offense, averaging 41.1 points and 534.5 yards per game.

So, what stands out the most to Longo about the Hurricanes’ defense?

“Speed is the first thing that comes to mind,” Longo said. “They track the ball very, very well, they pursue very, very well. I will challenge you to find a reverse to get outside of one of those d-ends this year. They are vertical in nature on the d-line, they are going to disrupt and penetrate and create seams and creases in the offensive box.”

Who stands out the most to Longo on Miami’s defense?

“I think we're going to see two of the best d-ends this entire season. Maybe in the two years I've been here, this is the best combination of defensive ends that we've seen. They're outstanding, 15 and number two, who we saw at Temple last year.”



