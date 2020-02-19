To describe this basketball season as “Crazy” for North Carolina is just one of many options, and while many apply, this most relates to some of the numbers and realities posted below.

The Tar Heels stand at 10-16 overall, including 3-12 in the ACC, and are currently in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

Here are some Crazy Numbers regarding UNC’s bizarre season:





*The current losing streak is the longest of the season in the number of games and real time elapsed. It’s the third losing streak of four or more games and the third time the Tar Heels have gone at least three weeks without winning a game. The streaks:

-Nov. 29-Dec. 21 – 4 straight losses spanning 22 days

-Jan. 4-Jan. 25 – 5 straight losses spanning 21 days

-Jan. 27-Current – 6 straight losses spanning 23 days (Saturday at Louisville will be the 26th day)





*By comparison, the 2009-10 team that went 20-17 had a season-long skid of four games that spanned 18 days.

*Also by comparison, the program-worst 8-20 team in 2002 had streaks of five and six consecutive losses spanning 27 days (six-game skid) and 21 days (five-game skid), respectively.

*The Tar Heels' trip to Notre Dame on Monday night was their first game this season against a team they had already beaten, meaning it took 104 days into the season before they played a team they'd already defeated.

-The 2002 team defeated Clemson twice notching its second win over the Tigers on Feb. 27, so it took that squad 103 days into the season before it played a team it had already beaten that season.

-The 2010 team beat Virginia Tech on Jan. 10 and then faced the Hokies again on Feb. 4, so it took them 87 days into the season before they played a club they’d already beaten.





*Blown second-half leads have been one of the storylines for the Tar Heels this season, but have they actually come from behind in the second half to win any games? The answer is yes, though it’s been a while.

-In the season opener versus Notre Dame, the Irish led 48-43 with 13:19 left to play, but UNC closed outscoring Notre Dame 33-19 to win 76-67.

-The Heels trailed Elon 33-32 at halftime before winning 75-61 on Nov. 20.

-UNC trailed Yale at home 37-35 with 16:43 left before winning 70-67 on Dec. 30.





*The Tar Heels have lost all six games since Cole Anthony returned after missing seven weeks with a knee injury. Furthermore, the Heels have lost the last eight games Anthony has played, which dates back to a victory over Oregon in the Bahamas the day after Thanksgiving, currently a span of 83 days.

-Crazy numbers? How about this: UNC’s football team has won two games since the Heels last won a basketball game with Anthony in uniform. One more? The last time UNC won a game in the continental 48 states with Anthony in uniform was Nov. 20 versus Elon, a current span of 92 days.





*At 10-16, the Heels are tied for the third losingest team in UNC history with the 2003 club that went 19-16 in Matt Doherty’s final season as head coach. The 8-20 club in 2002 and the 20-17 team in 2010 lost the most games in Carolina history.

*Incredibly, only seven UNC teams have lost 13 or more games in a season in the program’s history:

-1951 – 12-15

-1952 – 12-15

-1990 – 21-13 (Sweet 16)

-2000 – 22-14 (Final Four)

-2003 – 19-16

-2010 – 20-17

-2020 – 10-16...





*At 3-12 in the ACC, UNC is currently in dead last place in the conference, and if this holds it would be the first time the Tar Heels have ever finished alone in last place in the ACC. They finished tied for last in 2002.

*The Tar Heels are guaranteed just their sixth losing record in ACC play ever this season, as the best they can finish is 8-12 if they win out. The previous five losing years in ACC play:

-1954 – 5-6

-1964 – 6-8

-2002 – 4-12

-2003 – 6-10

-2010 – 5-11





*Cole Anthony missed 11 games with a knee injury, so in the games he’s played, UNC is 6-9, including dropping nine of its last 10. Breaking it down some more, UNC is 3-9 versus power conference teams in games Anthony has played.





*Brandon Robinson has missed nine games sitting out three different times, so in the 17 games he’s payed, the Tar Heels are 6-11. All but two of the games Robinson has played in have been versus power conference teams, so aside from the Tar Heels splitting against Wofford and Yale, they are 5-10 versus power conference teams with Robinson in the lineup. Note: We’re including Gonzaga as a power conference team because it’s a power program.



