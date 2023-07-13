CHAPEL HILL – Bubba Cunningham, North Carolina’s Director of Athletics and a member of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the past three seasons, was named vice-chair of the committee for next season and the chair of the committee in 2024-25, Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball announced today.

Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland will chair the committee starting Sept. 1, 2023.

Joining McClelland and Cunningham on the 2023-24 committee are Greg Byrne (Alabama), Barry Collier (Butler), Mark Coyle (Minnesota), Keith Gill (Sun Belt Conference), Dave Heeke (Arizona), Arthur Johnson (Temple), Martin Newton (Samford), Rachelle Paul (Saint Peter’s), Jamie Pollard (Iowa State) and Tom Wistrcill (Big Sky Conference).

“It’s an incredible honor to selected by my peers to chair this committee,” says Cunningham. “During my tenure at North Carolina, I’ve seen my colleagues Ron Wellman from Wake Forest (2014) and Kevin White from Duke (2020) chair this group and admired them for having this great professional opportunity.

"To be able to follow in the footsteps of those men and others, including Charles McClelland, who I look forward to supporting this year, is quite the privilege.”