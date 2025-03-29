Hubert Davis Involved Directly in Noah Williamson Recruitment

Tar Heel Illustrated was able to confirm Friday evening what Joe Tipton correctly tweeted earlier in the day. North Carolina has reached out to former Bucknell Bison big man Noah Williamson. In fact it has been "contacts" in the plural form.
Tar Heel Illustrated was able to confirm Friday evening what Joe Tipton correctly tweeted earlier in the day. North Carolina has reached out to former Bucknell Bison big man Noah Williamson. In fact it has been "contacts" in the plural form.
Among the things North Carolina Basketball must find in the portal is an upgrade defensively
Hailing from California, 2026 3-star defensive end Max Meier
North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis had some interesting takes on his radio show Wednesday
Last weekend served as an important recruiting weekend the UNC Football program. Among a group of visitors was 2027 CB
Among the things North Carolina Basketball must find in the portal is an upgrade defensively
Hailing from California, 2026 3-star defensive end Max Meier