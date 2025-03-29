Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 29, 2025
Hubert Davis Involved Directly in Noah Williamson Recruitment
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Noah Williamson (Photo by https://bucknellbison.com)

Tar Heel Illustrated was able to confirm Friday evening what Joe Tipton correctly tweeted earlier in the day. North Carolina has reached out to former Bucknell Bison big man Noah Williamson. In fact it has been "contacts" in the plural form.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In