What Were Carolina's 5 Best Wins this Season?

(Photo by USA Today)

As we continue wrapping up North Carolina’s basketball season, sprinkled in with plenty of transfer portal coverage, here are the Tar Heels’ five best wins of the campaign. UNC finished the season 23-14 after falling to Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. Carolina was 13-7 in ACC play, and the fifth seed, reached the ACC Tournament semifinals. A few notes: *UNC was 1-13 in Quad 1 games *UNC was 0-3 against Duke *The 14 losses are surpassed by only six other UNC teams in its history *Carolina was 0-8 against teams that reached the Sweet 16 *The Tar Heels went 2-0 vs NC State making it three out of the last four seasons sweeping the regular season from the Wolfpack and six of the last eight seasons. Here are UNC’s 5 Best Wins from this past season:

Advertisement

UNC 76, UCLA 74

*December 21, 2024 *Madison Square Garden In the CBS Sports Classic, the Tar Heels once again found themselves trailing by a large margin before making a strong push at the Bruins. Carolina trailed 59-43 with 12:50 left to play before a 23-7 run made it 66-65 UCLA with 5:42 remaining. From there, the Heels kept pace before RJ Davis hit three free throws and Drake Powell one with the Heels scoring the last 4 points in getting the win. Ian Jackson scored 24 points as he launched a seven-game stretch in which he averaged 22.7 points and passed the 20-point mark six times. Davis added 17 points and Seth Trimble had 12. This turned out to serve as Carolina’s only Quad 1 win.

UNC 95, San Diego State 68

*March 18, 2025 *UD Arena In the First Four of the NCAA Tournament, it was as if the Tar Heels took out a season of frustration plus the negativity from the national media saying they didn’t belong in the tournament by destroying the Aztecs. Carolina led by 24 points at halftime and by as many as 40 points at 82-42. UNC shot 14-for-24 from 3-point range, outrebounded SDSU by 11, and got a 26-point performance from RJ Davis that included him shooting 6-for-6 from the perimeter, the best ever night in NCAA history by a Tar Heel shooting from the outside. Also, Seth Trimble scored 16 points, Ven-Allen Lubin added 12, and Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 10. The win improved Hubert Davis to 8-2 in NCAA Tournament play.

UNC 82, SMU 67

*January 7, 2025 *Smith Center Coming off a road trip that included a 13-point loss at Louisville and a nailbiter win at Notre Dame, the Tar Heels needed to turn in an impressive performance and did that against a solid Mustangs team. The Tar Heels built a 25-point lead with 12:32 remaining, and while they allowed a chunk of that to evaporate, still held on for what was close to being a Quad 1 win at the time. RJ Davis led the Heels with 26 points followed by 18 from Ian Jackson and 17 from Drake Powell. Carolina was 11-for-22 from the perimeter and limited SMU to shooting just 33.3% from the field.

UNC 92, Dayton 90

*November 25, 2024 *Lahaina Civic Center In the opening game of the Maui Invitational, the Tar Heels found themselves trailing Dayton by 18 points at halftime and by 21 points early in the second half. But Carolina exploded roaring back to win the game on the strength of Seth Trimble and RJ Davis. Davis went for 30 points while Trimble had 27. Davis had 20 after halftime and Trimble had 17, meaning they combined for 37 points in the second half. Trimble also had 10 rebounds Elliot Cadeau added 10 points and the Heels shot 19-for-32 (59.4%) in the second half. This was a Quad 1 win for five weeks and ended up a Quad 2 victory.

UNC 68, Wake Forest 59