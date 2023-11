North Carolina opens its basketball season Monday night when the Tar Heels host Radford, and perhaps the player most UNC fans are looking forward to seeing is freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau.

His reclassification to the class of 2023 and enrolling this past summer was huge news, and with it came immediate expectations, as he’s drawn comparisons to some of UNC’s best passers ever.

And in today’s Daily Drop, sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, we explore the question: Are expectations too high for Cadeau?

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.