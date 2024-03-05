North Carolina forward Armando Bacot will play his final game at the Smith Center on Tuesday night, capping a five-year career that includes him owning UNC’s all-time rebounding record.

In today’s Daily Drop, THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss Bacot’s career, but also what it’s been like covering him, getting to know him a little, and why he deserves a huge ovation from the fans in attendance before the Heels face Notre Dame.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

