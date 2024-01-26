As No. 3 North Carolina is now 19 games into the season, it has become quite clear the Tar Heels can win blazing up and down the court, they can win in a back-alley rock fight, and they can win in varying styles and paces in between.

Finesse one minute, brawny brutes the next, that is an apt way of describing UNC, a team of brawling ballerinas.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss just that.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

