The next time North Carolina will play a basketball game, the month of March will have already arrived.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we offer up three concerns UNC fans should have about the Tar Heels as the season’s crunch time is here.

Ninth-ranked Carolina (22-6, 14-3 ACC) next plays Saturday at home against NC State (17-11, 9-8) at 4PM.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.