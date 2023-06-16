With former North Carolina class of 2023 signee Simeon Wilcher recently getting out of his signed letter of intent and signing with St. John’s, a narrative has been pushed trying to closely connect Wilcher to the G.G. Jackson situation from a year ago.

Jackson was committed to UNC as part of its 2023 class, but decommitted, reclassified to 2022, and signed with South Carolina.

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on this, ultimately debunking any connection to the two.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

