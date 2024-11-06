Daily Drop: Don't Forget About UNC's Obstacles this Season...

As North Carolina is in its second bye week of the season and riding a two-game win streak since its last open date, it’s a good time to reflect on the obstacles this team has been forced to overcome since fall camp started in late July.

Fans may not realize just how challenging these things have been, and so may not care much, and in today’s Daily Drop we discuss those hurdles, the seriousness of them, and how the program has handled them.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.