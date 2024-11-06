Advertisement

THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Win Over Elon

THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Win Over Elon

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina pulled away from Elon late Monday night to notch a 90-76 victory at the Smith Center in

 • THI Staff
AJ: Night School in Chapel Hill and the Heels Learned Plenty

AJ: Night School in Chapel Hill and the Heels Learned Plenty

CHAPEL HILL – Class was in session for North Carolina on Monday night.Night school. And a lot was learned, so the Tar

 • Andrew Jones
Davis Responds to Elon Run Leading Tar Heels to the Win

Davis Responds to Elon Run Leading Tar Heels to the Win

CHAPEL HILL – In less than a four-minute span, Elon went from hanging around No. 9 North Carolina to leading the Tar

 • Andrew Jones
Inside The Game: Diving Into UNC's Win Over the Phoenix

Inside The Game: Diving Into UNC's Win Over the Phoenix

 *Cadeau shot the ball well in UNC’s exhibition games and continued tonight, as he was 3-for-4 from 3-point range and

 • Andrew Jones
5 Tar Heels Discuss Their 14-Point Victory Over Elon

5 Tar Heels Discuss Their 14-Point Victory Over Elon

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina found itself trailing Elon with less than seven minutes remaining Monday night in the

 • THI Staff

Published Nov 6, 2024
Daily Drop: Don't Forget About UNC's Obstacles this Season...
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
As North Carolina is in its second bye week of the season and riding a two-game win streak since its last open date, it’s a good time to reflect on the obstacles this team has been forced to overcome since fall camp started in late July.

Fans may not realize just how challenging these things have been, and so may not care much, and in today’s Daily Drop we discuss those hurdles, the seriousness of them, and how the program has handled them.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

