Daily Drop: The Wiring of Ian Jackson

North Carolina freshman guard Ian Jackson is on quite a tear having scored 23 or more points in each of the last four games for the Tar Heels.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss Jackson, his arsenal, UNC Coach Hubert Davis living with the wiring of Jackson, and how Saturday at Notre Dame was such an important performance for him and the Tar Heels learning to play with him.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

