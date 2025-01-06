5 Keys For UNC to Beat SMU

(Photo by Darren Tart/THI)

After a lengthy stretch mostly of games away from Chapel Hill, North Carolina begins a period three home games in the next four contests and four in its next six beginning with a date against ACC newcomer SMU on Tuesday night at the Smith Center. The game tips at 9 PM and will air on the ACC Network. The Tar Heels have won three of their last four games and are coming off a 74-73 win at Notre Dame over the weekend delivered by Eliot Cadeau’s 4-point play with 4.8 seconds remaining. UNC guard Ian Jackson has scored 23 or more points in each of the last four games becoming the first Tar Heel freshman to achieve that ever. SMU is coming off an 86-62 loss at home to Duke on Saturday that saw the Mustangs’ NET ranking drop from No. 33 to No. 42. Carolina comes in at No. 44. The Ponies own wins over Washington State, LSU, Virginia, and Boston College. Their losses are to Butler, Mississippi State and Duke. SMU is 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the ACC while the Tar Heels are 9-6 and 2-1. SMU Stats SMU Roster SMU Results Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Southern Methodist:

Slow The Ponies

KenPom ranks the Mustangs No. 21 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and they are No. 79 in tempo. SMU is 17th averaging 85.4 points per game, which slates it four spots ahead of the Tar Heels. So, Carolina must defend a very effective offensive team that plays pretty fast. And that is a massive challenge to a team that has played well on that end of the floor sporadically, which is being kind. If any mojo would truly gained from the thrilling win at Notre Dame, it should first show up on the defensive end. This is a massive task for Hubert Davis’ team, as SMU will scored from all three levels, on the offensive glass, and in transition, as the Mustangs are 29th in the nation in that department.

The Offensive Glass

The Tar Heels have scored just 2 second chance points in each of the last two games, so it would certainly be beneficial if they can increase productivity when rebounding their own misses. But this is more about keeping SMU off its offensive boards. The Mustangs rank 9th in the nation in offensive rebounding grabbing 39.4% of its own missed shots. Boiling it down to the quality opponents (power, etc): Butler, Mississippi State, Washington State, Virginia, LSU, Boston College, and Duke: SMU has grabbed 95 of 226 missed shots in those games, which is 42.1%. It has scored 75 second chance points, as well, which is .79 points per offensive board. Needless to say, UNC can defend very well, certainly better than it has, but if the Heels don’t consistently box out and keep the Mustangs off the offensive glass, much of that effort will go to waste.

Defend The 3

SMU doesn’t shoot a ton of 3-pointers, but it’s highly effective when it does. So, when those shots come, a UNC team that has been consistently poor closing out on shooters must raise its game there Tuesday night. Andy Enfield’s team attempts only 21.2 per contest, which ranks No. 258 nationally, but they convert 38% of those shots, which ranks 31st in the country. SMU will drive at the Heels. That’s one of the team’s strengths, but kickouts or swings beyond the arc can lead to open looks. The Heels mustn’t get so caught up in the drives they leave shooters open.

More Ian With Some RJ, Too

Ian Jackson’s offensive game continues to soar, and it showed plenty of signs Saturday of starting to mesh with the rest of the Tar Heels. In other words, the Heels are learning to play with Jackson doing his thing, and if he’s going to be the go-to guy for the most part moving forward, the rest of the unit comfortably working with him is paramount to success. So, if Saturday wasn’t just a tease and was the sign of something real developing, it must show itself Tuesday. As excellent as Jackson was in scoring 27 points, he only had 4 of UNC’s last 25 points, and that’s part of the point here. For the record, he has averaged 25 points per game in the last four while shooting 56.5% from the floor, including 10-for-27 (37%) from the perimeter. He’s also averaged 8 free throws a game, so he’s drawing fouls, too. In addition, RJ Davis being more productive scoring needs to accompany Jackson. Davis had 7 assists at Notre Dame, but he must score more, including find some solid consistency for the perimeter. That will give the Heels a lethal one-two punch and help them win a lot of games that are coming up these next few weeks.

