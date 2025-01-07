UNC Adds UCF Director of Player Personnel Cory Giddings

North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick continues adding to his coaching staff, as the most recent addition is former Central Florida Director of Player Personnel Cory Giddings.

Giddings spent the last two years at UCF and was at Appalachian State

Giddings and Andrew Blaylock, who was hired by UNC in December, worked together at UCF and App State. Giddings was Director of Player Personnel at Appalachian State before moving on to UCF.

In addition, Giddings spent two years at Northwestern, spent 2019 at Michigan State, and in 2018 was an intern in the scouting department with the New York Giants. Before that, he spent several years working in the NFL scouting department for Bleacher Report.

Giddings played football at Stony Brook where he started for multiple seasons in the secondary.

Follow him on X