North Carolina is heading back to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, and the Tar Heels will face West Virginia on December 27.

Both teams are 8-4 overall, with UNC 4-4 in the ACC and the Mountaineers 6-3 in the Big 12.

In today’s Daily Drop, we take a quick glance at the Tar Heels being in this game, back in Charlotte, WVU and more.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.