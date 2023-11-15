North Carolina’s football team is 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, and the Tar Heels just moved up to No. 20 in the most recent CFP ranking.

Yet, there is a great deal of frustration among the fan base, some of it absolutely justified, but perhaps it’s time UNC fans step back for a moment to get a clear view of the big picture. Things really aren’t all that bad around the program, as we discuss in today’s Daily Drop.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

https://youtu.be/Zk7DwdYersk

