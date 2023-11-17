With two tough road games versus teams with excellent defenses to still play, how might this North Carolina offense finish within the realm of top units in program history?

Ten games in, this is statistically one of the best offenses in UNC history, and it has some interesting trimmings added to those stats.

So, in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss some of the factors playing into where the offense might be right now gauged against history, and where it could be in a couple of weeks.

A few notes:

-Drake best QB in the nation

-Omarion best RB in the nation

-NFL WR as Tez

-NFL TEs in Copenhaver & Nesbit

-All-ACC PK – 18-for-19

***No. 3 total off (520.6) / No. 18 Rushing / No. 8 Passing /

No. 8 Scoring (39.9) / N. 6 3rd-Down% (51.7) /

No. 18 RZ Off / No. 3 1st Downs

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.