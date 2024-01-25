In a season with plenty of positive trends for North Carolina’s basketball team, one remarkable one has flown under the radar, so we decided to dive into it.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the Tar Heels’ incredible difference in fast break points scored and allowed so far this season, how it’s happening, and how it is another layer of what UNC is doing well.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy

