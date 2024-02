North Carolina looks to get back on track Saturday as the third-ranked Tar Heels visit Miami for a 4PM tip at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL.

UNC is coming off a home loss to Clemson, and has now lost two of its last three games. To get a win, and better position themselves moving forward, the Tar Heels must get more efficiency from RJ Davis’ shooting, which means another scorer must emerge. In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss Davis’ recent numbers, how teams are defending him more physically, and why the Heels need more scoring from other guys.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.