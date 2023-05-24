In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on the loudest games and sequences they have ever heard the Smith Center during a North Carolina basketball game.

Was it Marvin Williams’ put back against Duke? How about Marcus Paige’s swoop shot against Louisville? The final seconds of a win over Duke in 2019? The 1998 UNC rout of the Blue Devils? A Virginia game, Gonzaga’s visit? Others?

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

********************************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

********************************************************************************