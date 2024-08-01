Playing two quarterbacks isn’t exactly new to North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown, he has a history of doing it successfully. From his first stint at UNC to his time at Texas, Brown has navigated using two QBs quite well.

In today’s Daily Drop, and with UNC ensconced in a two-QB battle right now, we discuss Brown’s history using two players at the most important position in the sport.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

