Daily Drop: No Rush to Judgment on UNC's Portal Activity...

In Tuesday’s Drop we asked North Carolina fans what their nervous or panic levels are regarding the transfer portal while also offering our take. In this Daily Drop, we ask when is it okay to judge the job Hubert Davis and Jim Tanner are doing with the transfer portal while maintaining there shouldn't be any rush to judgment.

