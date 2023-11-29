The regular season is over, but plenty is going on inside the Kenan Football Center this week.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss North Carolina’s coaches meeting with the players, Mack Brown’s role in those discussions, and that he is beginning an evaluation of the assistant coaches as well.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

