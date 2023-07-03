In today’s Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts about North Carolina’s basketball team wearing alternate uniforms.

Last season, the Tar Heels wore their retro late 1960s uniforms, as AJ dubbed “the Charlie Scott uniforms,” and at times in recent years have worn the Michael Jordan era unies, and in 2012 wore a Nike alternative grey uniform once. The Heels have worn black uniforms twice, in December of 2015 and December of 2021.

Are alternate uniforms for Carolina’s iconic basketball program a good thing or not? Jacob & AJ discuss.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

