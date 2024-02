North Carolina veteran wing Cormac Ryan has been the source of criticism by some UNC fans for his inconsistent perimeter shooting this season, but he appears to have found his stroke of late.

Ryan hit 8-for-16 from 3-point range and averaged 17 points in two games last week, and is 10 for his last 21 over the last three games.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss Ryan’s shooting and his effect on the team moving forward if he has indeed found his stroke.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.