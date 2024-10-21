Advertisement

Published Oct 21, 2024
Daily Drop: UNC's Crucial 2-Game Road Sprint Before Another Bye Week
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
The open date is now in the past as North Carolina prepares to visit Virginia on Saturday. Then the Tar Heels are at Florida State a week later before their next open date.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss this two-game sprint, if the season can quickly change course or not, and if UNC will be 3-6, 4-5, or 5-4 heading into its next open week.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.


