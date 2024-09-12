With the NFL season having started last week, North Carolina has 22 players currently on rosters. But tracking their paths to the league is interesting.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the walk-ons in the league, rookies, Larry Fedora recruits, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

