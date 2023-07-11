In today’s Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on what they think the most interesting nonconference basketball game is for North Carolina this coming season.

The Tar Heels have a very difficult schedule outside of the ACC, hosting Tennessee in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, facing Oklahoma, UConn, and UCLA on neutral sites in the Jumpman Invitational, Jimmy V Classic, and CBS Sports Classic, respectively, and then three games in the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas in November.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

