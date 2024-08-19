Now that North Carolina has its roster for the coming basketball season finalized with the recent addition of Georgia Tech transfer forward Tyzhaun Claude, we discuss in today’s Daily Drop how the front court rotation may play out.

Where does Claude best fit? How does this affect Jalen Washington, Ven-Allen Lubin, and Jae’Lyn Withers? What about Zayden High and James Brown?

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

