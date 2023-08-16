<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Following North Carolina’s football practice Tuesday, Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown had a scheduled Q&A session with the media, which included him making a very public plea to the NCAA and President Charlie Baker regarding the Tez Walker situation.

In today’s Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones, who was there and spoke with Brown, shares his thoughts about what Brown had to say, his approach to generating more pressure on the NCAA, and that UNC has twice laid out a case to the public as to why Walker should be cleared.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>







