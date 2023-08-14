<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Discuss this and UNC Football with other Tar Heels fans

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 was released Monday, and North Carolina will start the season as the No. 21 football team in the nation.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 9-5 season and return a host of talent, including 2022 ACC Player of the Year in QB Drake Maye.

In today’s Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones discusses the AP rankings, Carolina’s spot in them, why it makes sense for the Heels to start there, and how Mack Brown’s team can use this as a launching point for the remainder of the season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Brought to you by Caldera Lab

ALL UNC fans get 20% off using the promo code THI

*Caldera Lab creates high-performance men’s skincare products and The Regimen is your twice-a-day formula to transform your skin. And the best part? It’s super easy. Literally takes 30 seconds in the morning and 30 seconds at night. This little time for the huge benefits is compounding interest I can get behind all day long.

*Just like brushing your teeth, the impact may not be immediately apparent, but take a look at someone who hasn't brushed for a week. The difference is striking, isn't it? These products work similarly for you – a week into using and you’ll see noticeable differences.

*Now to the fun stuff – what products does Caldera offer? Let me tell you:

---First off, The Clean Slate starts and ends your day. This face wash leaves all skin types refreshed.

---Then you’ll apply The Base Layer right after to moisturize and hydrate your skin. Even better, it absorbs fast, leaving you with a matte finish to start your day confidently.

---Then The Good is your go-to at night face serum to round it out. This clinically-proven, multi-functional serum that helps your skin look tighter and smoother, as well as helps reduce the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines.

---Want to take things a step further? The Eyecon is the eye serum that helps you shine while addressing the THREE most common skin concerns around the eye: Fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness.

Caldera Lab is made with top-tier ingredients and a legit showstopper that is good for you today and in the long-run. All it takes is 30 seconds in the morning and 30 seconds at night. Trust me. It’s about time I got my skincare unlocked for the better. Doesn’t get any easier than this.

Go to Caldera Lab now!

ALL UNC fans get 20% off using the promo code THI

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>







