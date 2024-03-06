CHAPEL HILL – Whether or not Tuesday night was the last time RJ Davis will ever play basketball in the Smith Center remains to be seen. And if he knows anything, he isn’t letting on.

Davis and the Tar Heels closed out the home portion of their schedule with an 84-51 win over Notre Dame, and with him being a senior, it would typically be his final game inside the massive hoops hall. But Davis can use his Covid year and return for another season.

Maybe that is why he didn’t cry when taking part in Senior Night ceremonies, even though shedding tears is often a part of this ritual.

“Nah, it felt weird because I usually cry; I cried for everybody else on senior night,” Davis said after the game, in which he scored 22 points. “But for me, I was more like just cheering and happy. It’ll probably hit me once I get back into my locker and just sit down and think about it.”

Having the option to return yet taking part in Senior Night is certainly different from the pre-Covid world of college hoops. Leaky Black went through the senior stuff two years ago but returned last season. Armando Bacot went through it a year ago, and truly played his final game at the Dean Dome on Wednesday night.

So just maybe the door still being open kept the 6-foot native of White Plains, NY, from unleashing his emotions. There was nothing conclusive about Tuesday night.

“Yeah, but I’m not really an emotional person I don’t think,” he said. “The last time I think I was really emotional was the national championship.”