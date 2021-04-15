Hubert Davis is a week into his new position as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. That means he has had to hit the ground running as one recruiting battle follows another.

The transfer portal has been an exceptionally busy outlet for Davis. Not only have there been players from last season's roster leave, but the Tar Heels also signed former Virginia Cavalier Justin McKoy over the weekend. Since then two more offers have gone out with interest in a third player.

Here is a look at the latest rumblings with Carolina's involvement in the transfer portal: