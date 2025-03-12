Revisiting Carolina's January Loss at Wake Forest

CHARLOTTE – With 5:21 remaining in its game at Wake Forest on January 21, North Carolina was in position to grab a Quad 1 win, something the Tar Heels would love to add to their resume right now.

An 11-2 run moved them ahead of the Demon Deacons, 54-53, and all they had to do was to finally close out a solid team down the stretch.

Up to that point, doing so had been a source of contention for anyone with an interest in UNC Basketball, not to mention a continuous deflater for a team that had played well enough to beat a lot of really good teams until the final minutes.

Well, it happened again, as the Deacs promptly went on a 12-2 run taking a 9-point lead with 1:17 left. A late flurry by the Tar Heels, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer by RJ Davis, made it a 67-66 final. But the loss ticked off fans, had the media questioning, and the Heels in the deep end.

It wasn’t Carolina’s low point on the season, but may have been to that date. Junior guard Seth Trimble called it, “a game where we may have collapsed in some aspects.”

The loss dropped the Heels to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.